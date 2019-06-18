King of Kite 2019 – Kitesurfing Championships

The island’s only international kitesurfing championships are celebrating their seventh year. As every year, a special guest judge will be present, with this year’s judge being World champion, World number 2 kitesurfer Adeury Corniel from the Dominican Republic.
Location:
Softades Kitesurfing Beach,
Kiti, Larnaka District, Cyprus
Organised by: Kahuna Surfhouse
Further information soon on https://kahunasurfhouse.eu/
* PLEASE NOTE: Schedule dependant on wind conditions, and subject to change*
From Saturday, July 13, 2019
To Sunday, July 14, 2019
Region : LARNACA
City : KITI