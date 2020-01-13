Menu
King Lear at Rialto – Broadcast from London’s West End!

Broadcast from London’s West End, see Ian McKellen’s ‘extraordinarily moving portrayal’ (Independent) of King Lear at Rialto Theatre.

Chichester Festival Theatre’s production received five-star reviews for its sell-out run, and transfers to the West End for a limited season. Jonathan Munby directs this contemporary retelling of Shakespeare’s tender, violent, moving and shocking play.

Considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written, King Lear sees two ageing fathers – one a King, one his courtier – reject the children who truly love them.  Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and state are plunged into a violent power struggle with bitter ends.

Top quotes
★★★★★ ‘Ian McKellen reigns supreme in this triumphant production.’ Daily Telegraph
★★★★★ ‘Ian McKellen adds to the roster of his greatest achievements with this extraordinarily moving portrayal of King Lear.’ Independent
★★★★★ ‘Ian McKellen’s detailed, intelligent performance is a triumph.’ Evening Standard
★★★★★ ‘This King Lear is an intensely moving experience.’ The Stage
★★★★ ‘Smart, lucid, superbly detailed.’ Guardian
★★★★ ‘Nuanced and powerful.’ The Times

With Greek and English subtitles
With the support of: British Council & British High Commission – Nicosia

Media Sponsors: CyBC, in-cyprus

Duration: 200′, Suitable 12+

When

Tuesday, January 21 at 8 pm

Where

Rialto Theatre – Θέατρο Ριάλτο
Andrea Drousioti 19, Limassol 3040

Cost 

€10/8
Tickets

25 343900
