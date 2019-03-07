Kidnapping defendant to hear sentence on March 27

Larnaca Criminal Court will on March 27 sentence Yiorgos Nicolaou, also known as George, in connection with the kidnapping of two school boys on September 25 last year.
Nicolaou has pleaded guilty to all four charges, including kidnapping and giving sedatives to the two 11 year olds.
The trial was held behind closed doors because both children are minors
Today, his defence lawyer argued in mitigation of the sentence.
The court set March 27 for sentencing.
The two boys were kidnapped from the playground of Kamares primary school in Larnaca triggering a massive manhunt.
They were found later the same day at the defendant’s apartment, close to the school. They were unhurt but confused. It later emerged they had been given sedatives.
