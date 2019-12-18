Key tourism fairs to determine fate of Cyprus’ peak season

The participation of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism in three highly-important tourism fairs will be a crucial test for the Mediterranean island’s upcoming peak season.

As well as an opportunity for Deputy Minister Savvas Perdios to win his bet to consolidate Cyprus’ position on the world tourism map.

Neighbouring Israel significantly increased its market share in 2019 – from 5.8% to 7.2%, according to latest statistics. And is one destination close to Cyprus that the Deputy Ministry plans to include in a campaign to establish the Mediterranean island as a short stay from it.

Cyprus could be a short stay for markets within a distance of a 90-minute-loing flight – such as Israel, Egypt, Lebanon, Greece, United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

That is why the upcoming fair (IMTM) in Israel is of utmost importance. The IMTM will take place in Tel Aviv on February 11-12 and is one of the biggest ones in the Eastern Mediterranean with a strong representation from 40 countries and an annual gathering of over 20,000 tourism professionals.

On the sidelines of the fair, parallel activities take place such as conferences, seminars, presentations and special events. An equally important fair for Cyprus is the International Trade Berlin which is to take place at the German capital on March 4 to 8. ITB offers unique opportunities for networking and brokering business deals with global “players” and major stakeholders in the tourism industry.

Cyprus enjoys traditional close ties with the German market but the recent closure of airlines has greatly affected the tourist flow to the island. Last year, German arrivals fell by 19.7% despite incentives that were on offer.

In addition, the Deputy Ministry will be present at the MITT fair in Moscow which opens on March 17. Since 1994, MITT became the leading meeting point for professionals in Russia, Eastern Europe and the rest of the world.

MITT is among the world’s top tourism fairs, along with the London WTM and Germany’s ITB. The annual fair which attracts over 32,000 visitors and about 1,850 exhibitors from 192 countries provides the perfect opportunity for the Russian market to be approached and for deals to be brokered.

