Keen interest as general healthcare scheme registration gets underway

A flood of registrations for the general healthcare system has led to technical problems with the website, prompting the Health Insurance Organisation to offer an alternative site.

According to philenews, more than 50,000 beneficiaries had registered for the general health scheme within the first few hours of the launch of online enrolments.

This led to technical problems which the HIO said it was working to resolve.

It has meanwhile given an alternative link at https://portal.gesy.org.cy.

Beneficiaries must first create an account, register as a beneficiary and then apply for a personal doctor.

The Health Insurance Organisation opened up registrations for the island’s general healthcare system (GHS) on Wednesday, with the first part of the new system due to come into force on June 1.

Complete implementation of the GHS with the introduction of inpatient services, Accident and Emergency Department (A&Es) services, ambulance services, services by nurses, midwives, allied health professionals, palliative care, medical rehabilitation, preventive dental care and home visits will come into force a year later, on June 1, 2020.

HIO general manager Athos Tsinontides told a press conference on Tuesday that the list of personal doctors (GPs) who have joined the GHS will also be on line as from today so that the public can pick their doctor.

Registrations will remain open as new beneficiaries enter the system. Members of the public are nevertheless encouraged to register so that they can begin receiving primary health care from their personal doctor when the system is launched on June 1.

