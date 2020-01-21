Kato Paphos antiquities the biggest hit among visitors

The archaeological park of Kato Paphos welcomed the most visitors in 2019 while the Tombs of the Kings nearby were the second most popular, according to figures published by philenews on Tuesday.

The park, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Sites since 1980, is particularly known for the intricate mosaic floors of four Roman villas depicting various scenes from Greek Mythology.

The Tomb of the Kings, monumental underground tombs carved out of solid rock, date back to the Hellenistic and Roman periods.

In 2019, the state generated revenue of €3.081 m from the operation of museums, monuments and other archaeological sites under the jurisdiction of the Antiquities Department.

There were a total of 1.1 million visits to these sites in 2019, with Kato Paphos archaeological park welcoming 289,948 visitors and Tombs of the Kings 249,733 visits, making Paphos the most popular cultural destination.

There were 169,934 visits to Curium, 120,500 to Hala Sultan Tekke at Larnaca Salt Lake and 79,998 to Paphos castle.

As regards revenue for the state, the mosaics in Kato Paphos raised €985,584.55 followed by Curium with €610,447.20, Tombs of the Kings (€500,786.05) Limassol Castle (€166,580.85 and Kolossis Castle (€150,843.10).