Kato Drys to host ‘Moon: Gateway to the stars’ event on October 5

The event ‘Moon: Gateway to the stars’ will be held in Kato Drys on Saturday, organised by the Kato Drys Bee and Embroidery Museum and the Kition Planetarium and Observatory as part of the celebrations of World Space Week and International Observe the Moon night 2019.

Organisers said that during the event, participants can enjoy the sunset and the magical colours of the sky, after which they will be briefed by Yirgos Troullias, director of the Planetarium and national coordinator for Cyprus for World Space Week about NASA’s next manned moon mission and the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing.

This will be followed by a workshop on stories and myths about the moon from different countries the world.

Participants will also be able to observe the moon as well as Jupiter and Saturn with professional telescopes.

Entrance is free but those interested are urged to contact organisers on telephone 99419491 as space is limited.

The event starts at 6 pm.