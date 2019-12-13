Karousos checks out school bus for himself

New Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos took a ride on a school bus on Friday after receiving complaints from the Parents Association and Ayia Varvara secondary school about the state of the bus that takes pupils to the school every day.
Karousos boarded the bus from Shia to Ayia Varvara, joining school kids on their daily ride to school.
As he said in a post on Facebook, “the situation was disappointing and instructions were given immediately for the specific bus to be immobilised and fully checked.”
He added that all school buses will be checked over the next days to ensure they satisfy safety and cleanliness criteria.