Kampos tou Souliou (Souli) Beach – Blue Flag

The quiet and attractive Souli Beach (800 m long) is located in Chrysochous Bay, west of Latchi Port, in Pafos (Paphos) district.

The beach has fine sands, and clean blue green waters. Facilities on the beach include toilets, showers, changing rooms, sun beds and umbrellas. On the beach there is also a playground, a hotel and some restaurants.

Lifeguards with lifesaving equipment and first aid services are stationed at the beach from April – October.

Access is easy by foot, bike, bus or car, with car-parking available.

Disabled access is also available.

GPS coordinates: Lat: 35.04115 Lon: 32.385994

