Kalopanagiotis: the cosiest winter destination

Kalopanagiotis is a village in the Nicosia District of Cyprus, located 3 km north of Moutoullas in the Troodos Mountains. It lies in Marathasa Valley

The village and its architecture include cobbled streets and footpaths, chapels and churches. Houses with tiled rooftops, balconies, courtyards and shady vine trees are characteristic of the village. The village is surrounded by the green vegetation of the Setrachos Valley.

The ancient spa village of Kalopanayiotis has for centuries attracted pilgrims, but in more recent history was a community built around agriculture, the land and cottage industries.

In the village there are a number of churches and chapels, such as the churches of Saint Marina and PanayiaTheotokos, the chapels of Saint Andronikos and Saint Athanasia, Saint George, Saint Kyriakos, Archangelos Michael, Saint Sergios and Bachos and Panayia Theoskepasti.

The most notable Byzantine monuments in the area include the monastery of Saint John Lampadisitis, and the Kykkos watermill.

Casale Panayiotis

Discover the beautiful village of Kalopanayiotis through a luxury hotel and spa set in an ancient mountain range. A welcoming, traditional village, cascading down the mountainside, inviting guests to experience a tangible past now revived in a proud Cypriot community.

Now with 43 guest rooms in 8 houses across the village as well as cafés and restaurants, villagers have been inspired to invest in their own community, restoring their homes and opening small businesses, preserving our mountain culture and way of life.

Website

Sources:

Wikipedia

Casale Panayiotis

Photos:

Pixabay

Flickr

Casale Panayiotis Website