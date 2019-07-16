Kalo Chorio fire under control, police investigating arson (photos)

A fire that started at noon in Kalo Chorio, Limassol has been fully contained, the Forestry Department said.
The fire broke out at 12:18 pm in the area of Ayia Paraskevi, north of the Limassol State Forest.
According to the Forestry Department, it was fully contained at 12:35 pm, after having burnt 1.5 hectares of private land with wild vegetation and olive trees.
Two Fire Service vehicles and Forestry Department personnel attended the fire which threatened the Limassol State Forest.
The Forestry Department said that there are indications that the fire was set deliberately. Police are investigating a case of arson.