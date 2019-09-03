Kallipoleos Avenue in Nicosia partly closed for 12 weeks

Part of Kallipoleos Avenue in the heart of Nicosia will be closed for 12 weeks as from Thursday, September 5, due to roadworks.

An official announcement also said that the avenue will be closed from the traffic lights leading to National Guard Street up to the traffic lights right on the Limassol Avenue junction.

No one will be allowed to turn to Kallipoleos Avenue from Limassol Avenue during these 12 weeks, and traffic will be diverted from National Guard Street to Makarios Avenue.

Access to the Pedagogical Academy and Cyprus Productivity Centre will only be feasible through Angladjia Avenue.

The works aim to ease traffic congestion.

Read more: