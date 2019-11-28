Menu
Kalimera India: magical world of Indian flavours

I always adored Indian food but after my recent trip to India where I was introduced to authentic Indian flavours, my criteria had risen, making my search for a similar quality of food in Cyprus nearly pointless.

And I was desperately looking for it till recently –  when I discovered the hidden gem of Limassol – restaurant Kalimera India.

Crispy papadom with delicious dips, samosa and onion bajji, butter chicken – spécialité of New Delhi, hot chicken vindaloo, prawn Kadai with freshly ground spices, dreamy palak paneer and dal masala, along with pulao and coconut rice, cheese naan and mango to cool down a bit which is necessary after hot Indian dishes…

I have found my escape till my next visit to India.

Vragadinou 3, Limassol

Tel: 97 784452

Monday – Sunday 12:00 – 22:00

Website 

