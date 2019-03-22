Kalavassos dam overflows (photos)

Kalavassos dam overflowed on Friday morning, the 11th dam to do so this winter.
The dam is 57 metres high, 2,000 metres long and has a capacity of 17 million cubic metres (mcm). It was built as part of the Vasiliko-Pentaschino irrigation scheme to irrigate 980 hectares of land between Vasiliko and Maroni and belonging to the villages of Kalavasos, Maroni, Zyigi, Psevmatismenos, Mari and Tochni.
The last time it overflowed was in 2012.
After abundant rains this winter, Cyprus’ dams are now 83% full compared to only 26.7% on the same day last year.
A total of 11 have overflowed. Most are small, but among them is Cyprus’ second largest dam Asprokremmos. Kourris, the biggest dam by far, is 75% full while Evretou the third biggest, is 94.3% full.
