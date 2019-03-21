JYSK to open at Nicosia Mall on April 6

Spring is bringing the brand-new addition of JYSK to Nicosia Mall.

The Danish homeware retail chain JYSK is opening the doors of its 1,170 square metre shop at the capital’s biggest shopping destination, on April 6.

Its arrival will add a Scandinavian touch to the way we live and sleep.

At JYSK, consumers will have the opportunity to acquire everything for the home, in the Danish chain’s famous quality standards. A full range of top-quality sleep products, alongside furniture and accessories for the home and the garden, will be available at the brands’ first shop in Cyprus, which will be located on the first floor of Nicosia Mall. Every JYSK product follows the modern philosophy and trends, which call for contemporary design, simplicity and quality.

Nicosia Mall’s management said the addition of JYSK to the lineup of brands operating at the mall further enhances the quality options available at the mall, which have already been embraced by the public.

JYSK, as a leading Scandinavian home brand, is an exciting entry which develops further the holistic shopping experience that Nicosia Mall offers.

Lucky firsts at JYSK

The opening of JYSK will be celebrated with enticing offers. The first 100 customers to shop at JYSK on the opening day, Saturday April 6, will enjoy an additional 10% discount on the already discounted range of products.

A one-million investment in Cyprus

The JYSK Group consists of more than 2,700 stores in over 51 countries around the world. The Group’s annual turnover is €3.58 billion. Since it was founded in 1979, its growth has been steady and controlled, and total staff numbers stand at 23,000 employees.

The company’s investment in Cyprus exceeds €1 million.

Read more