JYSK opens first store in Cyprus

The first store of JYSK, the global retail chain from Denmark that sells everything for the home has officially opened its doors to the public at the Nicosia Mall.

Its grand opening was a resounding success. Media people caught the first glimpse of the store in the morning, and experts in home decoration, and other officials enjoyed a cocktail and live music in the evening.

The lucky first 100 customers who shopped at JYSK on Saturday enjoyed an extra 10% discount on existing offers.

With the arrival of JYSK, Cypriot consumers can now find everything they want for the home, following the famous Scandinavian standards of quality. JYSK, the experts in sleeping and living, offers a full range of top-quality products, furniture and accessories for both the home and garden.

All JYSK products follow contemporary attitudes and trends, which call for modern design, simplicity and quality.

The JYSK Group has expanded to over 2.700 stores, making its mark in more than 50 countries. The group’s annual turnover is €3.58 billion.

The Royal Danish Court has been a regular customer at JYSK throughout the years, thus granting JYSK the label of “By Appointment to the Royal Danish Court”.

