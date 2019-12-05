Justice Minister announces police, army patrols in old Nicosia

Justice Minister Yiorgos Savvides has announced increased security measures on Ledra and Onasagorou streets and Phaneromeni Square as part of efforts to prevent crime, terrorism and illegal migration.

In a written statement, the minister said that in addition to measures already in force, it has been decided that police and the National Guard will carry out joint patrols on a 24 hour basis along the buffer zone within the walled city of Nicosia. These will start on December 9.

Moreover, it was also decided that the rapid response police unit (MMAD) will carry out foot patrols within the walled city every day in the afternoon and night, as from December 6.

“The situations will be re-assessed in time,” the minister said, adding that he was certain that the measures will, among other, contribute to strengthening the public’s sense of security.