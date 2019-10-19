Menu
Jonhson hopes MPs will approve new deal

October 19, 2019 at 12:00pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped lawmakers would go ahead with a vote on Saturday on the divorce deal he struck this week with the European Union and this would be the moment Britain would get resolution over Brexit.

“I do hope in assembling for the purposes of a meaningful vote that we will indeed be allowed to have a meaningful vote,” Johnson told parliament ahead of a debate on the deal.

“I hope … that this is the moment when we can finally achieve that resolution and reconcile the instincts that compete within us.”

