Michelin Plate-awarded chef Alexandros Charalampopoulos, along with his partners Demetris Demetriades and Greek chef Alexandros Carlo are the names behind Jolly Joker’s menu, which includes a number of Cypriot products.
In this elegant, lounge bar/restaurant in Nicosia we tried cheese dough balls with feta and halloumi, tomato jam, basil and mastic foam, and octopus soutzoukakia with fava cream, tomato sauce and caper chutney.
From the main dishes we recommend the pork cheeks with lemony artichoke cream, Jerusalem artichoke and baby carrots.
Stasikratous 26, Nicosia, 22777774, Monday-Saturday 18.00-2.30