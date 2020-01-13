Joker leads Oscar nominations with 11

Dark comic book story “Joker” led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

The Warner Bros film will compete for the top prize with race car drama “Ford v Ferrari,” Netflix gangster movie “The Irishman,” Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit,” classic novel “Little Women,” divorce drama “Marriage Story,” World War One film “1917,” nostalgic “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and South Korean movie “Parasite.”

“The Irishman,” Universal Pictures’ “1917” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” from Sony Pictures got 10 nods each. Netflix got 24 nominations, including for “The Irishman,” as well as for “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes” and documentary “American Factory.”

The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Hollywood on Feb. 9.

The nods for “Joker,” which was controversial for its terrifying portrayal of an isolated loner but took more than $1 billion at the global box office, covered all the major fields, including for director Todd Phillips, adapted screenplay, film editing and sound editing.

In acting races, other nominees included “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, “Marriage Story” stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and “Little Women” actresses Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.

Only two of the acting nominees were not white: Cynthia Erivo for her lead role as anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman in “Harriet” and Spaniard Antonio Banderas for drama “Pain and Glory.”

All the nominated directors were men, dashing the hopes of Greta Gerwig in the traditionally male club for “Little Women,” although she did get a best adapted screenplay nod.

However, a record 62 women were nominated, almost one-third of the field, said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, whose 8,000 members vote on the nominees and the winners.

Social satire “Parasite” became the first South Korean movie to be nominated in both the best picture and best international film categories. Director Bong Joon Ho also received a nod for best director.

Notable snubs included Robert De Niro, star of “The Irishman,” Jennifer Lopez for “Hustlers,” Eddie Murphy for comedy “Dolemite is My Name” and Disney blockbusters “The Lion King” and “Frozen 2” – both of which were omitted in the animated feature film category.

Best Picture

“The Irishman”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Ford v Ferrari”

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Popes”

Best Actress

Renee Zellweger – “Judy”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Best Director

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”

Sam Mendes – “1917”

Todd Phillips – “Joker”

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Kathy Bates – “Richard Jewell”

Best Original Screenplay

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Knives Out”

“1917”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

Best Animated Feature Film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Documentary Film

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Best Internatonal Feature Film

“Corpus Christi – Poland

“Honeyland” – North Macedonia

“Les Miserables” – France

“Pain and Glory” – Spain

“Parasite” – South Korea

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – “Toy Story 4”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”