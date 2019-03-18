Job vacancy rate in Cyprus drops to 1.0% during Q4 2018, up to 2.3% in the euroarea

The job vacancy rate in the euro area (EA19) was 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from 2.1% in the third quarter of 2018 and from 2.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In Cyprus the job vanancy rate was 1.0% during Q4 2018, down from 2.3% in Q3 2018 and stable compared to Q4 of 2017 (1.0%). In Greece the same rate was 0.4% in Q4 2018, down form 0.6% in Q3 2018 and up from 0.1% in Q4 2017.

In the EU28, the job vacancy rate was also 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from 2.2% in the third quarter of 2018 and from 2.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In the euro area, the job vacancy rate in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 2.0% in industry and construction, and 2.6% in services. In the EU28, the rate was 2.1% in industry and construction, and 2.6% in services. The job vacancy rate in the industry and construction was 1.1% in Cyprus and 0.4% in Greece. The same rate in services was 1.2% and 0.4% respectively.

Among the Member States for which comparable data are available, the highest job vacancy rates in the fourth quarter of 2018 were recorded in Czechia (6.0%), Belgium and Germany (both 3.4%) and Austria (3.1%). In contrast, the lowest rates were observed in Greece (0.4%), Bulgaria, Ireland, Spain and Portugal (all 0.9%).

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, the job vacancy rate in the fourth quarter of 2018 rose in twenty Member States, remained stable in Belgium, Cyprus, Finland and Sweden, but fell in Estonia, Ireland, Croatia (all of them -0.1 percentage points, pp) and Lithuania (-0.2 pp). The largest increases were registered in Czechia (+1.6 pp), Austria (+0.8 pp), Malta (+0.7 pp) and Germany (+0.6 pp).

