Menu
Economy

Job vacancies record significant annual increase in the 4th quarter of 2018

March 14, 2019 at 3:48pm

Job vacancies in the 4th quarter of 2018 reached 3,390, an increase of 126 positions or 3.9%, from 3,264 in the same quarter of the previous year, the Statistical Service announced on Thursday.

Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018 available jobs plummeted by 4,277 or 55.8%, Cystat reported.

The job vacancy rate in the 4th quarter of 2018 was 1.0%, while in the previous quarter and the 4th quarter of 2017 was 2.2% and 1.0% respectively.

The largest job vacancy rates in the last quarter of 2018 were in the sectors of Information and Communication (3.0%) and Administrative and Support Service Activities (2.2%).

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Economy
March 14, 2019

Employment in the broad public sector increases in 4th quarter of 2018

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Economy
March 14, 2019

Brexit must be resolved to remove uncertainty, ACCA’s VP says (video)

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Economy
March 14, 2019

Building permits rise for the 4th consecutive year

Stelios Marathovouniotis