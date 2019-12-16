Job vacancies in Cyprus decrease in third quarter of 2019

The number of job vacancies in Cyprus in the 3rd quarter of 2019 reached 7,130 and decreased by 537 or 7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year where the number was 7,667.
Statistical Service data released on Monday also shows that compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019 the number of job vacancies increased by 989 or 16.1%.
The job vacancy rate in the 3rd quarter of 2019 was 2%, while the job vacancy rate in the previous quarter and the 3rd quarter of 2018 was 1.8% and 2,2% respectively.
The largest job vacancy rates in the 3rd quarter of 2019 were observed in the Sectors Real Estate Activities (3.9%) and Administrative and Support Service Activities (3.8%).
(CNA)
