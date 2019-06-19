Job openings as Nicolas Cage prepares to film in Cyprus

The company behind a Nicolas Cage movie that will be shot entirely in Cyprus is seeking to recruit staff and rent out equipment in preparation for the start of filming of Jiu Jitsu later this month.

The film, starring the Academy Award winner, marks the first high profile production under recent incentives aiming to establish Cyprus as a filming destination under the name Olivewood.

A science fiction and martial arts film, the production cost is estimated at €24.6m.

The production company LBE JIU JITSU AVC LTD took out three full page advertisements in the daily newspaper Phileleftheros on Wednesday seeking to recruit 56 employees and to hire equipment.

The equipment will be needed between June 24 and July 28, with a possible extension until August 11.

In its recruitment ad, the company said applicants must have a thorough knowledge of English. Experience depends on the position and ranges from two to 10 years.

The job positions are:

Production Manager (PM)

Unit Production Manager (UPM)

Production Coordinator

Location PA

Production Secretary (PM)

Office PA (UPM)

Office PA

Prop Master

First Assistant Director

Second Assistant Director

2nd/2nd Assistant Director

Script Supervisor

Stunt Co ordinator

Art Director

Scenic Artist

Lead Set Dresser

Production Accountant

Stuntmen

Director of Photography

1st Assistant Camera Operator

Set Decorator

Construction Coordinator

Key Set Builder (Construction Foreman)

Drivers

Casting Director (Local Hires)

Location Manager

Transportation Coordinator

Driver Captain

Editor

1st Assistant Editor

Costume Designer

Assistant Costume Designer

Generator Operator

Lighting Technician

Rigging Grip

1st Set Costumer

BC Cam Dolly Grip

1st Grip Assistant

Key Grip

Illustrator

Key Hairdresser

Key Make Up Artist

Hairdresser Assistant

Make Up Artist Assistant

Set Medic

Armorer

Special Effects Coordinator

Key Wardrobe

Prop Maker

Construction key Craft Specialist

Key Painter

Construction Craft Assistant

Draftperson

Digital Imaging Tech.

Camera Operator

Production Mixer

CVs and tenders for the equipment can be sent to [email protected]

LBE JIU JITSU AVC LTD is a production company registered in Cyprus. The film Jiu Jitsu has been approved within the framework of the Cyprus Film Scheme by the Filming Plan Assessment Committee chaired by Invest Cyprus which is responsible for promoting and developing Cyprus’ audiovisual industry.

The film will be shot at different locations in Cyprus starting from Limassol. The production HQ will be the state fair in Nicosia.

