Job openings as Nicolas Cage prepares to film in Cyprus

The company behind a Nicolas Cage movie that will be shot entirely in Cyprus is seeking to recruit staff and rent out equipment in preparation for the start of filming of Jiu Jitsu later this month.
The film, starring the Academy Award winner, marks the first high profile production under recent incentives aiming to establish Cyprus as a filming destination under the name Olivewood.
A science fiction and martial arts film, the production cost is estimated at €24.6m.
The production company LBE JIU JITSU AVC LTD took out three full page advertisements in the daily newspaper Phileleftheros on Wednesday seeking to recruit 56 employees and to hire equipment.
The equipment will be needed between June 24 and July 28, with a possible extension until August 11.
In its recruitment ad, the company said applicants must have a thorough knowledge of English. Experience depends on the position and ranges from two to 10 years.
The job positions are:
- Production Manager (PM)
- Unit Production Manager (UPM)
- Production Coordinator
- Location PA
- Production Secretary (PM)
- Office PA (UPM)
- Office PA
- Prop Master
- First Assistant Director
- Second Assistant Director
- 2nd/2nd Assistant Director
- Script Supervisor
- Stunt Co ordinator
- Art Director
- Scenic Artist
- Lead Set Dresser
- Production Accountant
- Stuntmen
- Director of Photography
- 1st Assistant Camera Operator
- Set Decorator
- Construction Coordinator
- Key Set Builder (Construction Foreman)
- Drivers
- Casting Director (Local Hires)
- Location Manager
- Transportation Coordinator
- Driver Captain
- Editor
- 1st Assistant Editor
- Costume Designer
- Assistant Costume Designer
- Generator Operator
- Lighting Technician
- Rigging Grip
- 1st Set Costumer
- BC Cam Dolly Grip
- 1st Grip Assistant
- Key Grip
- Illustrator
- Key Hairdresser
- Key Make Up Artist
- Hairdresser Assistant
- Make Up Artist Assistant
- Set Medic
- Armorer
- Special Effects Coordinator
- Key Wardrobe
- Prop Maker
- Construction key Craft Specialist
- Key Painter
- Construction Craft Assistant
- Draftperson
- Digital Imaging Tech.
- Camera Operator
- Production Mixer
CVs and tenders for the equipment can be sent to [email protected]
LBE JIU JITSU AVC LTD is a production company registered in Cyprus. The film Jiu Jitsu has been approved within the framework of the Cyprus Film Scheme by the Filming Plan Assessment Committee chaired by Invest Cyprus which is responsible for promoting and developing Cyprus’ audiovisual industry.
The film will be shot at different locations in Cyprus starting from Limassol. The production HQ will be the state fair in Nicosia.
