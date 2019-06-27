Jiu Jitsu film set: behind the scenes at Mamari (photos, video)

Shooting of the Nicolas Cage sci fi martial arts film Jiu Jutsu has been underway at Mamari since Monday and will then move on to Cape Greco, Limassol, Paphos and Liopetri over a total of six weeks.

Journalists visited the film set at Mamari late on Wednesday evening on a tour organised by Invest Cyprus which is in charge of an incentives scheme aiming to promote Cyprus as a film making destination under the name Olivewood.

Set in Burma, Jiu Jutsu sees Alain Moussi teaming up with Cage to fight an alien that comes to earth every six years looking for a fight.



The 120 minute film will be shot over six weeks at a cost of some €750,000 a day throughout Cyprus and editing will also be carried out here.

The production company has hired about 80 Cypriots for the film, accounting for about half the people working on the movie.

Alain Moussi plays the protagonist Jake. Nicolas Cage is his guardian angel. The film is directed and produced by Demetris Logothetis. The cast also includes Frank Grillo, Tony Jaa and Rick Yune.

By Maria Porphyriou

