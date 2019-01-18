Jewellery thieves jailed for one year

A man and a woman were jailed for 12 months by Paphos district court on Friday for the theft of 50 rings from a Polis Chrysochous jewellery store last October.
The two, both European citizens, had gone to the shop pretending to be customers. As the 32 year old woman distracted the shopkeeper, the 37 year old man took 50 rings worth an estimated 20,000 euro from a stand, hid them under his T shirt and exited the shop.
The theft was captured by CCTV. The owner realised the theft late in the afternoon and contacted police who gave a description and photos of the couple
They were were arrested in Polis Chrysochous the following day, close to another jewellery shop which police believe they were targeting.
