Jet2 increases summer, winter capacity to Cyprus amid upturn in demand

Jet2 has seen a significant upturn in demand for the eastern Mediterranean and is seeking to capitalise with increased capacity to Cyprus, TTG reports.

Focusing on Paphos and Larnaca, Jet2.com will operate up to 56 weekly flights between the UK and Cyprus this summer during peak periods And it will fly to Paphos from all nine of its UK airport bases this winter.

“Cyprus is an absolutely critical destination, so we will keep working with the industry to attract holidaymakers in the summer and winter, filling Cypriot hotels all-year round with customers on a package holiday they can trust,” Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive Steve Heapy told TTG.

He spoke of positive meetings with Cypriot hoteliers and representatives from the Cypriot tourism industry.

“Jet2holidays has continued to show year-round commitment to Cyprus by increasing capacity and investing in its partnership approach to doing business with hotels and the industry. This includes growing its team, working in partnership to create mutually beneficial relationships, and investing in marketing support to drive business to the island,” he said.

The British low cost airline operates scheduled and chartered services. It is the third-largest scheduled airline in the UK.