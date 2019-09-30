Jet2 adds extra seats to Cyprus from Birmingham, Manchester

Jet2 has added thousands of extra seats to Larnaca and Paphos from Birmingham and Manchester as it moves to increase capacity to winter sun destinations to meet extra demand.

In a statement on its website, Jet2 said it has added over 170,000 departing seats between October and March from across its UK bases to winter sun destinations such as the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Spain, with a major focus on October and the school holidays.

According to Hermes Airports, which operates Larnaca and Paphos airports, this means increased capacity to Cyprus.

Specifically Hermes said Jet2 will have more than 4000 additional total seats (in and out) from and to Larnaca Airport and more than 6,000 additional total seats (in and out) from and to Paphos on the Birmingham and Manchester routes during October to December 2019.

The announcement came only days after the collapse of the world’s oldest travel firm Thomas Cook led to a large number of flights, including to Cyprus, being scrapped. In the face of reduced capacity, tourism stake holders have scrambled to find alternatives to boost air connectivity.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This week has seen an unprecedented amount of demand, and we have responded quickly to that by adding more flights and holidays to the sunshine this winter. This demand shows that holidaymakers want to get away, and with this extra capacity we are providing more choice and flexibility when it comes to booking our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays.”