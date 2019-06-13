Jellyfish spotted off Cyprus; Fisheries Department issues advice to bathers

Jellyfish of the species Pelagia noctiluca were spotted off the east coasts of Cyprus, the Fisheries Department said on Thursday.

The appearance of jellyfish “is a temporary phenomenon that lasts between hours to a few days,” the Department said.

It is attributable to a rise in temperatures, an increase in nutrients in the sea and the direction of sea currents, it explained.

Pelagia noctiluca, also known as mauve stinger, can be dangerous to humans as contact with their tentacles can cause irritation, which can vary in severity depending on the individual.

“The public is urged to be particularly careful and to avoid swimming in areas where jellyfish are present,” the Department said.

In case you come in contact with mauve stinger tentacles: