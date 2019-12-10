JCC: Local credit card use up 12% since start of 2019

Credit card use locally by Cyprus credit card holders slipped an annual 2% in November to total €284,194,352 , according to figures issued by JCC. It was up 12% in the first 11 months of the year to €3,469,310,474.
But excluding the government sector, local use rose by 4% in November and was up 6% for the first 11 months of the year. The total monthly increase without the Government sector is 7% (YTD is 8%, JCC clarified.
Local Cards used Abroad (Sales and Cash withdrawals) rose 11% to € 168,741,052 in November and were up 9% for the first 11 months to total €1,752,412,816.
As regards foreign Cards (sales) used in Cyprus these climbed 17% in November to €86,045,144 and 16% in the 11 months to €1,193,831,564. When including cash withdrawals, the figures were €111,103,404 for November recording a 16% increase and €1,460,377,501 so far this year, which is a 14% increase.
Other figures given by JCC:
Local cards in occupied areas and Turkey and Turkish cards in Cyprus
- Turkish cards in Cyprus
- Monthly: €1,960,894
- YTD: € 16,517,596
- Local Cards in occupied areas
- Monthly: €1,650,103
- YTD: € 19,034,135
- Local cards in Turkey
- Monthly: €379,350
- YTD: € 5,378,987
The sectors affected this month for the Cards used in Cyprus are:
Increase
- Professional Services
- Utilities
- Restaurants, Bars and Catering
- Electronics, Computers, Peripherals
- Other food and drink shops and bakeries
Decrease
- Do-It-Yourself & Household stores
- Travel Agents