Jazz Night ft. Melodies & Frets

Melodies & Frets will be performing live on Friday, May 17 at Ermou 271 to Dixoro kicking off their live jazz music events for the summer season.
The event will start at 9 pm.
Melodies & Frets is a jazz based duo. Combining jazz standards, Latin jazz along with jazz arrangements and covers from a variety of music genres such as Bossa Nova, Pop, even old Greek songs they form an interesting repertoire for the listener .
Chara Miller – Vocals
Emilios Patsalides – Guitar
Event location: Ermou 271, Nicosia
Entry fee: €5