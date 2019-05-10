Menu
Nicosia

Jazz Night ft. Melodies & Frets

Melodies & Frets will be performing live on Friday, May 17 at Ermou 271 to Dixoro kicking off their live jazz music events for the summer season.

The event will start at 9 pm.

Melodies & Frets is a jazz based duo. Combining jazz standards, Latin jazz along with jazz arrangements and covers from a variety of music genres such as Bossa Nova, Pop, even old Greek songs they form an interesting repertoire for the listener .

Chara Miller – Vocals
Emilios Patsalides – Guitar

Event location: Ermou 271, Nicosia

Entry fee: €5

