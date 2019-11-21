Jazz at Londa – Last Concert in 2019

Leonid Nesterov Trio in concert featuring saxophonist Pavel Skornyakov

Having enticed full houses throughout the year, the 2019 renowned Londa Jazz series will end on Saturday, 23rd November with a special feature. The Leonid Nesterov Trio welcomes virtuoso saxophonist Pavel Skornyakov.

Pavel Skornyakov is a rising star on the international jazz scene. As a gifted composer and musician, Pavel is a virtuoso of the alto sax, soprano sax, tenor sax, and flute. He played with jazz stars such as Valery Ponomarev, Scott Hamilton, Mark Turner, Hiram Bullock, Paul Bollenback and others. Through his dedication to his art, Pavel connects to audiences of all sizes and tastes, transcending language with the sheer beauty of a man creating music from his soul. For both dedicated jazz-fans and lovers of all live music, Pavel Skornyakov promises a show you will never forget.

Leonid Nesterov found his musical calling in Latvia and moved to Limassol in 2010 to continue his career; he plays with many talented musicians around Cyprus, sharing his passion for Jazz and also performing with various musicians from the Baltic States, Germany, United Kingdom, Russia and Israel.

Nicolas Tryphonos was born in Limassol and studied electric bass at Nakas Conservatory in Athens, at the Conservatory of Amsterdam and Conservatory of Utrecht where he graduated in Jazz double bass; Tryphonos is an active musician in Cyprus’ flourishing music scene and often travels to The Netherlands to play.

Andreas Stephanou is one of Cyprus’ most recognized musical talents of a new generation of Jazz musicians, travelling extensively to perform with celebrated artists including Nelson Faria, Kiko Freitasb and Anna Ellis de Jong. He graduated from Rotterdam Conservatory.

The concert will start at 17:00 in Londa’s Caprice Restaurant on Saturday November 23rd.

Ticket Price – 20 euro per person including a welcome drink (children 6-12 years €10). Snacks and drinks menu will be available.

For table reservations in order not to miss the last jazz concert in 2019 please call Caprice at Londa, Tel: 25 865540