Located on Zakynthou street in Larnaca, Jasmine Micro Roastery is the new creation by the brothers of Patrikon “Creative Taverna” in Tersefanou.

In practice, it is a collaboration between them and the Green Shop organic market next door as the two shops share a single space.

It is a cute coffee shop with great coffee, which is always brewed in front of customers, and delicious snacks by chef Kyriacos Fokou of Patrikon.

80% of the ingredients they use for their snacks are organic, while in the menu you will also find two organic coffees and four natural coffees. You can also choose between vegan and gluten-free options.

They serve a big variety of sandwiches with ingredients such as eggs / almond mayonnaise / ginger jam / avocado / sunflower seeds / crispy bacon / slow cooked beef / quail eggs / pickled asparagus / mustard and pickled cucumber.

They also offer three salads with delicious dressings and other homemade snacks such as spinach pie with spinach, rice and quince, a “special” halloumi pie and a gluten-free olive pie.

Their desserts include a gluten-free chocolate cake with tahini and carob sauce and cereal bars with muesli, figs and peanut butter.

Their specialty, however, are the two types of vegan mousse. The first is made of raw chocolate, sweet potato puree, cardamom and coconut cream and the second is the turmeric pop with turmeric, ginger, quinoa pop and pumpkin seeds. They are both delicious!

I recommend the freeze-distilled chai latte with coconut milk and eight different herbs.

