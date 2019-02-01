Menu
Local

January rainfall nearly twice the average for month

February 1, 2019 at 3:20pm
Rainfall in January was nearly twice the average for the  month, pushing up water reserves in the dams to 57% of capacity.

Seven smaller dams have already overflowed, while Polemidhia dam is nearly 100% full. There has been significant inflow into the two biggest dams, Kouris and Apsrokremos which are now 46% and 77% full, a turnaround from last year’s depleted stocks of 14% and 25%.

In what is shaping up to be one the best winters in decades, January recorded 197.3 mm of rain which is 193% of the average for the month.

Since October 1, 2018, total rainfall is 481.5 mm which is 165% of the average for the four month period.

All areas except Xylotymbou have received more the average rainfall, with Platania topping the table with 247%.

The heavy rains led to the biggest inflow of water into the dams in a 24 hour period as well as a record breaking monthly inflow. Overall in January, the dams collected 118,110 million cubic metres (mcm) of water.

Since October 1, dams have received a total of 136,390 mcm of water which is more than the total water collected over a whole year in eight of the past years this decade.

The dams are now only 55 mcm shy of breaking the record breaking year of 2011/2012 when a total of 191,754 mcm flowed into the dams and only 4 mcm away from the second best year of 140,187 mcm in 2009/2010.

January dam inflow sets all-time monthly record

