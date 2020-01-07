January rain already at 91% of average for month

The new year has got off to a very rainy start, with the first week having already covered 91% of average rainfall for the entire month.

According to preliminary figures issued by the Met Office on Tuesday, for the period from January 1 to January 7 rainfall is at 91% of the average while from the start of the hydrological year on October 1 to January 7, it is at 377.77 mm, which corresponds to 128% of the average for the period.

The Met Office said that total rainfall from January 1, 2020 to the morning of January 7 was 93.3 mm — equivalent to 91% of the avwrage for the entire month. Two thirds of the rain (69 mm) fell in the last four days.

Platania received the most rainfall with 266.4 mm which corresponds to 141% of the average for the area. Next came Saittas with 177.1 mm (122% of the average) Panagia Bridge with 92.9 mm (119% of the average) and Kellaki with 136.9 mm (118% of the average).

The heavy rains of recent days, on the back of last year’s particularly good inflow of water has helped push water stocks in the dams at near capacity.

As of today, total reserves in the island’s dam stand at 94.6% of the total — or 275,226 mcm. Nine have overflowed while Kouris, the island’s biggest by far, is expected to fill within the next 24 hours.

Read more