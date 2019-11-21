Italian hydro-oceanographic ship stops in Larnaca

The hydro-oceanographic ship Ammiraglio Magnaghi, commanded by Frigate Captain Roberto Rossini, has stopped in Larnaca and on Thursday evening hosts Italian Ambassador in Nicosia Andrea Cavallari.

The ship, which is set to moor until Friday, is carrying out an activity of presence and surveillance in the eastern Mediterranean – an area of strategic importance for Italy, a press release from the embassy also said.

A historical unit of the Fleet, Nave Magnaghi, has been sailing since its launch, 1974, for the safety of all sailors, and carries out its activity in close collaboration with the Hydrographic Institute of the Navy.

The Unit has carried out numerous hydrographic campaigns in various Mediterranean countries and in all Italian waters.

