The Italian Embassy in Cyprus presents the second edition of the “Italian Film Days”, a film festival organised in collaboration with the Italian film production company IMAGO, the Rialto Theatre in Limassol and other theatres in Cyprus.
It aims at showcasing some of the best recent Italian film productions to Cypriot audiences. In order to enhance the viewing experience, the Festival will feature VIP guests from Italy, video interviews with actors/directors before each screening, informative material and the possibility for the audience to interact through ratings and discussions.
Free Entrance
From: Saturday, September 14th, 2019
Until: Sunday, September 15th, 2019
Time: 19:00 & 21:00
Where
Rialto