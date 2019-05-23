Menu
Nicosia

Italian Culture Workshop: Talking Without Words

If you want to learn a new language but you’re not willing to spend hours on boring grammar books… throw them in the air and join Mission Tradition and YEU Cyprus in the quest of the language of Italian gestures!

On the June 6, from 17:30 to 18:30, volunteer Alessia Rizzato will be waiting for you at the offices of YEU at 27 Ezekia Papaioannou, 1075 Nicosia to spend an Italian afternoon with her!

There is a whole world made of gestures and signs that we use to communicate with each other. Lots of hours saved without words…don’t you think? 😉

FREE entrance.

For more information click here.

