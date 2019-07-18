Israel’s Foreign Ministry DG holds talks in Nicosia

The Director General of Israel’s Foreign Ministry Yuval Rotem held bilateral talks in Nicosia on Thursday with Cyprus Foreign Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Tasos Tzionis, with whom he discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between Cyprus and Israel as well as regional issues.

CNA has learned that the programme of his visit also includes a meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, expected to focus on bilateral relations between Cyprus and Israel, the Cyprus problem, Turkish provocations in Cyprus’ EEZ, the trilateral cooperation of Cyprus, Greece and Israel and regional issues.

In a post on his Twitter account, Rotem said that he was glad to meet the Permanent Secretary of the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nicosia for bilateral dialogue between Israel and Cyprus.

“As the friendship between our countries continues to grow and evolve, we elaborated on new ideas for cooperation and discussed regional affairs. Thank you for the warm welcome!” he noted.

Turkey issued in May a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. Since May 4, the Turkish drill ship “Fatih” is anchored in an area that falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

A second Turkish drill ship, “Yavuz”, arrived off the island’s northeastern coast last week.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(Cyprus News Agency)