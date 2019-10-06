Israeli doctors fly in with specialist equipment to save Cypriot woman

The quick intervention of doctors from Israel’s Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer proved a life saver for a 29 year old woman from Nicosia who suffered a severe heart problem during childbirth.

Within seven hours, four heart specialists brought specialist equipment to Cyprus, stabilised the patient and flew her back to Israel where she is recovering.

This is what the Israeli hospital posted on its Facebook page: “When a 29 year old woman from Nicosia, Cyprus, suffered a severe problem in her left main cardiac arterial region during the course of childbirth doctors at Nicosia Hospital were running out of time to save her life, as the medical facility lacked a life-saving Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation aka ECMO machine, which acts like a heart-lung by-pass machine pumping and oxygenating a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

“The doctors made an emergency call to their cardiac colleagues at Sheba’s Leviev Heart Center to see if they could assist. Within the span of only 7 hours, a team of 4 heart specialists transported an ECMO machine to the hospital in Cyprus, stabilized the patient and transported her by air to Sheba, where she is in the midst of making a recovery within the Leviev Heart Center. Heroes indeed!”