Israeli company which owns ‘spy van’ sets the record straight

As unanswered questions remain over the operation of a controversial Israeli-owned ‘spy van’ in Cyprus, the company which owns it issued a statement on Wednesday trying to set the record straight.

To start with, WiSpear made clear that its confiscated vehicle with the capability of hacking any mobile device has not been active within Cypriot territory other than for demo and field tests purposes only.

“The car has not been active within Cypriot territory other than for demo and field tests purposes only and on company owned devices, and under the guidelines of the local authorities and acknowledgment,” the statement said.

“The company was incorporated in 2013 and started operating in early 2017…The shareholders of this company never had any dealings with any political party whatsoever, either on a personal or professional basis,” it added.

The ‘spy van’ case which is an embarrassment for Cyprus has taken such dimensions that President Nicos Anastasiades went as far as to call for a meeting on Friday with Opposition Akel leader Andros Kyprianou. The island’s Police Chief as well as the Justice Minister have been asked to also be in attendance.

Police began investigating after Akel asked what the government was doing about activities undertaken in the van, which was showcased in a Forbes video story broadcast several months ago that recently went viral in Cyprus.

Forbes had named the owner of the van as ex-Israeli intelligence officer Tal Dilian, who allegedly heads a Cyprus-registered company that owns the vehicle.

In the meantime, the Jewish Community of Cyprus also issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon rejecting all allegations in recent articles published in the media.

“The President of the Jewish Community is not the owner of the Van under question, nor is he a shareholder or related in any way with the companies allegedly associated with the Van,” it said.

“As part of his role, the President of the Jewish Community meets on a regular basis with various political leaders and officials, as well as with other people who do not belong in any political party, for discussing matters regarding the Community needs,” it added.

The statement also said that due to his role, the President of the Jewish Community has been in the past the target of threats from foreign terrorist groups and was provided with security from the local authorities.

And that, in general, the Jewish Community of Cyprus respects and abides at all times with the laws of the Republic of Cyprus and cooperates fully with the local authorities in regards to any matter.

