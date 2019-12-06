Israeli commandos train in Cyprus in ‘Game of Thrones’ drill (video)

Israeli special forces carried out a large training exercise in Cyprus this week, simulating warfare in rocky regions, the Times of Israel reports citing the Israel Defence Forces.

Units from the IDF Commando Brigade took part in the drill — dubbed “Game of Thrones” — alongside several air force squadrons, it added.

Col. Kobi Heller, commander of the Commando Brigade, said the exercise was an important test for his unit, which was formed in 2015, bringing together various special forces units under one umbrella.

“The exercise simulated a wide variety of missions and scenarios that demonstrated the maturation of operational capabilities and processes that began four years ago,” he said.

“During the exercise we stressed the importance of accuracy and paying attention to details, but more than anything, the personal capabilities of the soldiers stood out,” Heller added.

This was the military’s fourth exercise in Cyprus in the past three years, following an agreement between the two countries to cooperate on military matters, the Times of Israel said.

The IDF said Cypriot troops also took part in the exercise.

The exercise focused on fighting in “a new and unknown terrain that simulates combat in the northern arena,” the Israeli military said, a reference to Lebanon and Syria.