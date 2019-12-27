Menu
Local

Israeli children with cancer celebrate Hanukkah in Cyprus

December 27, 2019 at 5:49pm
Edited by

Two hundred and forty Israeli children who are cancer-patients have celebrated Hanukkah or the Festival of Lights in Cyprus at the initiative of Zichron Menachem non-governmental organisation.

Hanukkah, marked on December 22 this year, is a Jewish festival commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire.

Zichron Menachem, an NGO supporting cancer patients and their families, was founded in 1990 by Haim και Miri Arantel whose son had battled cancer for over 14 years.

Israel’s ambassador to Cyprus Sammy Revel drove to coastal Larnaca to welcome the children and also referred to the warm hospitality that Cypriots are well known for.

The Larnaca–based Jewish Community of Cyprus had provided accommodation to the visiting children who spent a total of four days in Cyprus.

 

Read more:

Hundreds of Israelis surf against gas rig in Guinness record bid

You May Also Like

Local
December 27, 2019

Projects with significant CyI Involvement awarded at the Shanghai Archaeological Forum

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
December 27, 2019

Light earthquake of 3.6 magnitude recorded in Larnaca

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
December 27, 2019

Cyprus population among Europe’s healthiest, but preventable deaths high

Annie Charalambous