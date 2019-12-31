Israeli Ambassador: Signing of EastMed intergovernmental agreement a significant progress

The signing of the intergovernmental agreement about the EastMed pipeline project, is a significant progress in the trilateral cooperation between Israel-Cyprus-Greece, in the field of energy, the Ambassador of Israel to Cyprus, Sammy Revel, has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), ahead of the signing of the agreeement on January 2, in Athens, by the President of Cypus, Nicos Anastasiades, the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Revel said that “the agreement emphasizes our commitment to promote the EastMed project. The significant quantities of natural gas found in the exclusive economic zones of Israel and Cyprus, as well as the potential for further finds, create an important opportunity. An opportunity for cooperation on the bilateral and also regional level. Together, we share also the ambition to export natural gas to Europe,” he added.

Moreover he said that “energy cooperation stands in the center of the Israeli-Cypriot relations and we are looking forward to further deepening the ties between our countries in 2020.”

(Cyprus News Agency)