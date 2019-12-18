Menu
Israel welcomes Cyprus’ adoption of working definition of Antisemitism

December 18, 2019 at 6:28pm
Israel has welcomed the decision of the government of Cyprus to adopt the working definition of Antisemitism.

In an press release, the Embassy of Israel has said that “today’s decision by the government of Cyprus to adopt the working definition of Antisemitism, as employed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, is an important step”.

Israel and Cyprus, it added, “work closely together on education and the remembrance of the Holocaust and on raising awareness to combat Antisemitism”.

This decision, it further noted, “is especially significant in view of the continued spread of anti-Antisemitism in Europe and around the world. We must remember the past to ensure the future”, the statement concludes.

(Cyprus News Agency)

