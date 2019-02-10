Israel and Cyprus Presidents to discuss bilateral relations, Cyprus problem

Bilateral relations between Cyprus and Israel, the Cyprus problem and regional issues are expected to be discussed during talks which Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will have on Tuesday, February 12, in Nicosia, with his Israeli counterpart Reuvel Rivlin, who will pay a state visit to the island, upon an invitation by President Anastasiades.
After their talks, the two Presidents will make statements to the press. Later on, President Anastasiades will host an official lunch for Rivlin and his entourage.
Rivlin is also expected to visit a monument in Nicosia dedicated to the 2200 children of Holocaust survivors who were born in British detention camps in Cyprus in the aftermath of World War II, in the late 1940s. The monument is situated at the present military camp of Lieutenant General Vasilios Kapotas, known as BMH (British Military Hospital).
