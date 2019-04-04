ISOP students awarded in Panhellenic Literary contest

The International School of Paphos (ISOP), won third prize in the “short story” category of the Panhellenic Educational Programme “Greece-Cyprus-Diaspora: Educational bridges”, for its pupils’ entry with the short story “Wish it was a dream”.

ISOP was represented in the Programme, by six fifth-graders including, Athena Michaelidou, Ioanna Vasiliou, Efi Onisiforou, Alexandra Pala, Ariadne Masedo and Angelina Pericleous.

They wrote “Wish it was a dream” with the support and supervision of their teacher Eleana Charalambous. The short story addresses the events and consequences of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, spreading the message that Love and Justice are two concepts that can surmount any bad acts and end the war.

Approximately 14,500 students from 245 schools in Greece, Cyprus and the diaspora participated in the 2018-2019 Educational Programme, with around 1.850 projects.

The awards ceremony for the schools was held in Nicosia on April 19. The programme, which is implemented under the auspices of President Nicos Anastasiades and was approved by the Ministries of Education & Culture of Greece and Cyprus, aims to create an “educational bridge” between Greece, Cyprus and the diaspora, which will boost cooperation among all Hellenic schools.

The International School of Paphos extends its congratulations to the six students and their teacher for their dedication and hard work that made this award possible, earning another major distinction for their school.