ISOP pupils raise environmental awareness

Three pupils of the International School of Paphos (ISOP), Nicolas Hadjipaschalis, Elias Gregoriades and Petros Seiranides, voluntarily cleaned up the Silos area in Paphos, putting in action valuable lessons they received from their school and families.

They have also created a group on Instagram in order to organise similar activities and invite their friends and fellow pupils to volunteer. Their target is to clean up a different area in Paphos every month.

ISOP once again congratulates the youngsters for their initiative and effort for a greener planet. It should be noted that for many years, ISOP has been part of the Eco-Schools network, which has been implementing a number of initiatives on environmental protection.