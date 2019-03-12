ISOP impresses at Euromath/Euroscience 2019

The International School of Paphos (ISOP) recently took part in “Euromath and Euroscience 2019” at Aliathon in Kato Paphos, an international conference for students and teachers where ISOP Science Teachers presented six workshops for pupils from around the world.

Pupils as young as 10 were present from countries such as Nigeria, Greece, Iran and Croatia.

ISOP’s students made the school proud with their presentations and participation in events. Nikolas Hadjipaschalis (Year 11) achieved Second Place in the “Euro Science” competition for his presentation “Fly a drone, save a forest”. Nikolas explained various ways in which drones could be utilised to protect, monitor and replant forest areas.

Bogdan Fomichev (Year 9) spoke about Wormholes. He explained how time travel may be possible and deep-space exploration would be viable, if we could access these. Ellie Polycarpou (also Year 9) presented an interesting view of chromatography, as part of the “ScienceFactor” competition. Other ISOP students took part in an online competition.

Primary and secondary school pupils and teachers were given the opportunity to experience a scientific conference and meet people from diverse backgrounds and cultures who all shared similar interests. One highlight of the event was the “Science and Maths Theatre” competition, which was won by Al-Hadi School for Deaf, Blind and Learning Disabilities from Lebanon, who presented their moving play using sign-language.

The International School’s Deputy Head and Head of Science, Claire Polycarpou, commented: “The whole Science Department was proud to be an active part of this and show what our students and teachers are capable of. We are now looking forward to next year’s conference.”