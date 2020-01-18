Menu
Isolated showers, snow in the mountains

January 18, 2020 at 8:50am
Today isolated showers are expected island-wide, and snow or snowshowers will fall in the mountains.

Temperatures will reach 13 C inland, 16 C on the coast, and 3 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures tonight will drop to 6 C inland, 9 C on the coast, and 0 C in the mountains.

Snow depth today in Troodos square was measured at 77 cm.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with local showers and some snow in the mountains, and potentially an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain the same.

Monday will be partly cloudy with snow or snowshowers in the mountains, while Tuesday will be mainly fine. Temperatures are expected to edge down slightly.

